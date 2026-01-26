Kokrajhar: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary distributes cheques under ‘Eti Koli, Duti Paat’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of the statewide celebration commemorating 200 years of Assam Tea, the Mukhyamantrir ‘Eti Koli, Duti Paat’ scheme was ceremonially launched in Kokrajhar on Sunday. The programme was held in the presence of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, along with EMs Derhasat Basumatary and Prakash Basumatary, MCLAs Dhaneswar Goyary, Azamul Hoque, and Jubiraj Basumatary, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, senior officers of the district administration and representatives of the tea garden management.

Honouring the contributions of Cha Shramiks to Assam’s 200-Year-Old Tea Industry, a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 is being provided to tea garden workers and employees. In Sunday’s programme, a total of 4,076 beneficiaries from Kokrajhar tea garden and Daolabari tea garden under Kokrajhar LAC were covered under the scheme, with 1,755 beneficiaries from Kokrajhar tea garden and 2,321 beneficiaries from Daolabari tea garden. The ceremonial launch was held at Daolabari tea estate football ground.

The celebration commenced with the live streaming of the central programme from Doomdooma, where Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremoniously distributed cheques to beneficiaries of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary stated that this was the first time that such a dedicated initiative had been taken by the government for the tea tribe community. He reiterated that since the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, several opportunities and facilities had been introduced for the welfare of the tea tribes after decades of neglect. He emphasized the importance of communal harmony and urged all residents to maintain peace.

Earlier, in his welcome address, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty said that today was a special day marking 200 years of Assam tea, a legacy that had shaped the state’s economy and cultural identity. He highlighted that the government had undertaken several initiatives to improve health, education, and socio-economic conditions in tea estate areas, and extended a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to all attendees.

