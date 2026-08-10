5 Assam Battalion NCC organises blood donation camp at Tezpur College

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JAMUGURIHAT: Demonstrating the true spirit of selfless service and community responsibility, 5 Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur, in collaboration with Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, organised a Blood Donation Camp at Tezpur College on Sunday, informed a release. The camp was organised under the inspiring theme of “A Selfless Act to Save a Life.”A Selfless Act to Save a Life’.

The initiative was the culmination of a week-long public awareness campaign conducted by NCC cadets across Tezpur town. During the campaign, cadets interacted with members of the public at prominent locations, distributed awareness material and educated citizens about the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives and strengthening Assam’s healthcare system.

Doctors, nurses and technical staff from Tezpur Medical College & Hospital conducted the blood donation process in accordance with established medical protocols, ensuring the safety and comfort of every donor. Each donor underwent the prescribed medical screening and health assessment before donating blood. The camp also served as an important platform to dispel common misconceptions associated with blood donation. Medical personnel and NCC cadets educated prospective donors on eligibility criteria, safety measures and the immense humanitarian value of voluntary blood donation.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers highlighted that the demand for blood remains constant throughout the year to support accident victims, patients undergoing major surgeries, mothers requiring emergency obstetric care, children suffering from thalassaemia, cancer patients and numerous other medical emergencies. They emphasised that voluntary blood donation is one of the simplest yet most meaningful ways for citizens to contribute to society.

The Commanding Officer of the 5 Assam Battalion NCC complimented the cadets for their dedication in taking the awareness campaign to the streets of Tezpur and for motivating the community to participate in this noble cause. He also expressed gratitude to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Tezpur College, the NCC Unit of the college, volunteers and every individual who came forward to donate blood.

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