50 students receive financial aid under Jnana Saurang Bithangkhi Scheme at Mazbat

ORANG: A cheque distribution programme was held at Mazbat Higher Secondary School under Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency No. 47 of Udalguri district and Panchnoi Cherfang constituency of the BTC.

During the event, 50 students of the school were each awarded cheques of ?5,000 under the Jnana Saurang Bithangkhi Scheme initiated by MCLA Deepak Mour. The initiative aims to extend financial support to students and encourage academic excellence.

The programme was graced by several dignitaries, including School Management Committee president Ramkaran Gor, teachers Prafulla Daimari, Hemanta Kumar Mahato, Pinku Bora, Subhash Dey, Deb Prasad Dutta, Leeladhar Mazumdar, retired teacher Dharmeswar Sharma, and Principal Sarbananda Sharma.

