50-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Tinsukia district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A 50-year-old villager was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Tamoli Bongaon under Nazirating area of Doomdooma forest division in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday evening. The incident took place near the Dwarmara reserve forest. The deceased has been identified as Moteswar Moran, a resident of Tamoli Bongaon village under Digboi police station. According to sources, Moran had gone to the jungle in search of vegetables when he was suddenly chased and attacked by the elephant. He succumbed on the spot.

