From Wild Elephants to Wild Tea: Assam’s Kaziranga-Karbi Growers Brew a Handmade Revolution

Kaziranga: In a bid to preserve traditional practices and boost income for Small tea growers, a unique training program on handmade tea production was held in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong region of Assam this week. The initiative, organized by agricultural and tea development bodies, brought together over 50 small-scale tea cultivators for hands-on training in artisanal tea crafting.
Experts from Assam’s leading tea research institutions conducted the workshop, focusing on techniques for hand-rolling, sun-drying, and natural fermentation—methods that have historically produced some of the world’s most prized teas. The aim is to help local growers reduce dependence on bulk CTC production and instead enter the high-value specialty tea market.
"Handmade tea commands premium prices globally due to their unique flavor profiles and sustainable production methods," said Dr. R. Hazarika, one of the lead trainers. “This training gives growers both the knowledge and confidence to innovate.”
Participants also received guidance on quality standards, packaging, and branding, which are critical for accessing niche markets in Europe, Japan, and the U.S.
The Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong belt, known for its biodiversity and tribal heritage, holds untapped potential in the artisanal tea sector. By fusing traditional knowledge with modern market demands, the initiative is expected to create both economic and ecological benefits.
Plans are underway to establish a local cooperative to support marketing, certification, and exports of handmade teas from the region, signaling a new era for Assam’s tea legacy.
Also Watch: