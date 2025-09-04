From Wild Elephants to Wild Tea: Assam’s Kaziranga-Karbi Growers Brew a Handmade Revolution

Experts from Assam’s leading tea research institutions conducted the workshop, focusing on techniques for hand-rolling, sun-drying, and natural fermentation—methods that have historically produced some of the world’s most prized teas. The aim is to help local growers reduce dependence on bulk CTC production and instead enter the high-value specialty tea market.

"Handmade tea commands premium prices globally due to their unique flavor profiles and sustainable production methods," said Dr. R. Hazarika, one of the lead trainers. “This training gives growers both the knowledge and confidence to innovate.”

Participants also received guidance on quality standards, packaging, and branding, which are critical for accessing niche markets in Europe, Japan, and the U.S.