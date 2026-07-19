500 Farmers to Showcase Reclaimed Farmlands as Assam CM Inaugurates Northeast’s First Tile Industry

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A co-ordination committee meeting of the Agriculture SHGs in the Chowkighat area was held on Friday, chaired by Pradip Hazarika and attended by the presidents and secretaries of 52 agriculture SHGs. The meeting was attended by MLA Padma Hazarika, along with the presidents and secretaries of 52 agriculture SHGs that have been engaged in agri-farming in the Chowkighat area. Mukul Handique, secretary of the Chowkighat Co-ordination Committee, explained the objectives of the meeting. Naduar MLA Hazarika took stock of the ongoing agri-farming undertaken by the agricultural SHGs and asked the indigenous farmers to showcase their agri-activities to the chief minister of Assam during his visit on August 17 to Jamugurihat.

It is to be mentioned here that a vast portion of the agricultural land of the Chowkighat area was encroached upon by the illegal settlers. The doubtful voters had established houses, schools, masjids and business establishments in the encroached land. The Sonitpur district administration conducted an eviction drive in 2019, successfully reclaiming the land from illegal settlers. A total of 300 families were evicted from the area in the year 2019.

The freed land was formally handed over to the five hundred unemployed youths of the erstwhile Sootea LAC, which is presently known as Naduar LAC, by constituting agricultural SHGs. All the SHGs have been allocated ten bighas of agri-land. Since then, the SHGs have been doing agri-farming, including vegetable farming, paddy farming, fisheries, goatery, piggery, and animal husbandry in the said area.

The Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, will inaugurate the tiles industry in the Chowkighat area on August 17 this year. The tile industry will be the first of its kind in the northeast region.

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