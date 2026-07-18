CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails Army's Role in Ensuring Peace and Stability in Northeast

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, and discussed issues related to peace, stability and the overall security situation in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister described the meeting as "productive" and lauded the Indian Army's contribution towards maintaining peace and stability in the region. "Had a productive interaction with Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, GOC of Gajraj Corps. The Gajraj Corps has a rich and decorated history in the region and plays a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability. Discussed the way ahead," Sarma wrote on X.

The meeting comes at a time when the Northeast has witnessed significant improvement in the overall law and order situation, with several insurgent groups entering into peace agreements with the Centre and the Assam government over the past few years.

The Gajraj Corps, headquartered at Tezpur in Assam, is one of the Indian Army's key operational formations responsible for safeguarding the eastern frontier.

Besides its operational responsibilities, the Corps has been actively engaged in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations and various civic action programmes across the region.

Officials said the interaction also reflected the close coordination between the Assam government and the Indian Army in addressing security challenges and supporting development initiatives in border and remote areas.

The Army has been playing an important role in assisting civil authorities during floods, natural disasters and emergency situations in Assam, apart from carrying out welfare initiatives under its outreach programmes.

Although the Chief Minister did not disclose specific details of the discussions, his remarks indicated that the deliberations focussed on strengthening cooperation and charting the future course for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the Northeast.

The meeting also underscored the longstanding partnership between the state administration and the armed forces in safeguarding the region's strategic interests while promoting development and public welfare. (IANS)

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