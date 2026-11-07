5,000 Earthen Lamps to Illuminate Abhayapuri’s Piradhara in Unique Diwali Celebration

Abhayapuri: In a stunning display of cultural pride and tradition, the quiet locality of Piradhara in Abhayapuri is preparing for an exceptional Diwali celebration on Saturday. Moving away from artificial, modern commercial lighting, local youths have come together to illuminate the historical Burhi Aai Than (shrine) premises using nearly 5,000 traditional earthen lamps (diyas).

The extensive arrangement aims to bring an exquisite and captivating traditional pattern alive right within the courtyard of the shrine. Local organizers stated that this year’s theme draws heavy cultural inspiration from the famous adage popularized by the state’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg: "Assam means tea, rhinos, and Zubeen." Driven by this sentiment, the local community is attempting to fuse regional identity with festive spiritualism.

"We wanted to do something completely unique this year that keeps our ancient heritage intact while sending a powerful message about our roots," said one of the organizing members from Piradhara. "By lighting 5,000 clay lamps, we are not only decorating the holy Burhi Aai Than but also supporting our local potters who work tirelessly during this season."

The massive demand for clay diyas has provided a much-needed boost to local artisans in neighbouring hubs like Palpara, where potters have been working day and night to meet large festive orders. Visitors and residents from across Bongaigaon district are expected to gather at the shrine to witness the spectacular layout once it is fully lit on Diwali night.

Organizers believe this visual treat will serve as a glowing reminder of the victory of light over darkness, emphasizing the timeless charm of eco-friendly, traditional celebrations over synthetic alternatives.