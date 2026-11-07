Administration Launches Mega Eviction Drive to Reclaim Sivasagar’s Historic Yamuna Waterbody

Sivasagar: Following weeks of intense public protests and community mobilization, the Sivasagar district administration officially launched a massive eviction drive on November 7, 2026, to clear illegal encroachments safeguarding the historic Yamuna waterbody (Yamuna Khabai). The administrative action follows a sustained campaign by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) demanding the total preservation of this Ahom-era heritage site.

Out of the total recorded area of 120 bighas, 1 katha, and 9 lochas belonging to the Yamuna site, approximately 40 bighas had been heavily encroached upon by unauthorized settlements, walls, and commercial structures. In the days leading up to the official operation, several families began voluntarily dismantling their extended walls and structures after the administration issued strict notices.

The breakthrough came after a high-level meeting convened by Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, which included local MLA Akhil Gogoi, senior government officials, and ATASU leaders. Following assurances that the centuries-old waterbody would be freed and integrated into a major eco-restoration and cleaning project, ATASU officially withdrew its scheduled 12-hour Sivasagar shutdown.

To ensure a fair transition, the district administration announced a ₹1.6 crore compensation proposal sent to the Assam Government to assist individuals who had previously received official land allotments within the zone before the heritage boundary was strictly enforced.

"The protection of our historical heritage and natural water systems is non-negotiable," stated a senior district official during the operation. "This drive is being executed in a lawful, systematic manner to secure Sivasagar’s ecological and demographic future".

With tight security deployed across the affected zones, heavy machinery was utilized to clear the remaining illegal occupations, marking a monumental victory for local conservationists and civil bodies aiming to restore the Ahom kingdom’s landmark legacy.