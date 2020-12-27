51st DG-level talks between BSF-BGB ends in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 51st DG-level talks between BSF and BGB held at Guwahati from 22 December, 2020 came to its end on Dec 26, 2020. During the meeting various issues pertaining to border were resolved through mutual agreements. The meeting proved to be setting up a conducive environment for smooth functioning of both the forces in all the facets of border guarding.



After the meeting at Guwahati, the BGB delegation reached BSF Meghalaya Frontier and had an informal meeting with Sh Hardeep Singh, Inspector General and other officers of BSF, Meghalaya to resolve some of the issues not covered in the agenda of DG-level talks. On December 26, BGB delegation departed for Bangladesh from ICP Dawki where BSF officers of Meghalaya Frontier bade good bye and best wishes to them, a press release said. Also Watch: PM address farmers Also Read: BSF, BGB of Bangladesh Conference Starts in Shillong