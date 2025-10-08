53rd commemoration day of martyr Anil Borah observed in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 53rd commemoration day of Anil Borah, a martyr of the Medium Movement in 1972, was observed with great solemnity at his ancestral village Palasani in Nagaon district. The daylong programme was organized by the Palasani Cultural and Sports Association. The event began with a flag hoisting ceremony, followed by lighting of the earthen lamp and floral tribute to the martyr’s statue.

The programme was attended by locals, youth, and students from Palasani Primary School and Anganwadi Center. Speakers at the event highlighted the contributions and sacrifices made by Anil Borah during the Medium Movement.

Anil Borah, who was the general secretary of the All Nagaon District Students’ Union and Assistant general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union, was brutally murdered on October 7, 1972, at Hojai while leading the movement.

