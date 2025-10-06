Adya Shraddha and interfaith prayer held in Nagaon to honor late singer Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A public Adya Shraddha and an interfaith prayer were organized by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Nagaon district committee, in commemoration of the Late singer, Zubeen Garg, here at Nagaon on Sunday.

The event took place at Shahid Bhawan in Nagaon town and was attended by various social, cultural, and political leaders, as well as fans and admirers of the singer. The obituary ceremony began with prayers from different faiths, including the recitation of the Gita, Bible, Quran, and Guru Granth Sahib. The attendees paid their respects to Zubeen Garg by offering floral tributes and lighting candles. During the event, ‘Naam’ performance was also presented by a local group.

The leaders of the parishad demanded justice for Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death and called for exemplary punishment for those involved. Prabal Sarma, President of the Nagaon district committee, and Hemanta Das, General Secretary, emphasized that Zubeen Garg was a symbol of Assam’s national identity and that his death should not go unpunished.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dipmoni Bora, Organizational Secretary of the central committee of the organization. Meanwhile, other organizations, such as the Nagaon Photographers Association, Nagaon Makeup Association, and local residents, also held separate obituary ceremonies and prayer meetings to pay their respects to the Late singer.

On the other hand, Puranigudam Kendriya Nagrik Mancha also organized a condolence meeting and interfaith prayer in memory of Zubeen Garg. The attendees lit candles, planted trees, and paid their respects to the singer’s legacy. These events reflected the widespread grief and admiration for Zubeen Garg across Nagaon district.

