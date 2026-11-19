OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 54th birth anniversary of singer Zubeen Garg was celebrated by the people of Kokrajhar at Zubeen Garg Park, Elaisijhar, in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

As part of the programme, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, paid his tribute at the portrait of singer Zubeen Garg and offered flowers.

In his speech, Mohilary said that the Government of BTC had already announced Rs 30 crore for the Zubeen Garg Park, of which Rs 10 crore has been allocated this year. He said that the Zubeen Garg Park would be completed within two years, and it will be a centre to preserve his contributions and his legacy.

On the occasion, Mohilary said, “Zubeen Garg is not just a name; he is an emotion, an identity, and the heartbeat of Assam. His memories and contributions will remain immortal in the hearts of every Assamese.”

Later, a cultural evening, inaugurated by MLA Sewli Mohilary, was held at the Govt HS&MP School playground, where renowned singers performed