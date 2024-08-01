Assam: 54th Remembrance Day of Natasurya Phani Sarma Commemorated with Tributes and Events in Tezpur

Tezpur: On this 54th Remembrance Day of Natasurya Phani Sarma, the pioneer of modern Assamese theatre, actor, and filmmaker, various events were held in his birthplace and place of work, Tezpur, to pay deep respects to the artiste. Sonitpur district administration organized tributes to mark the occasion.

The tribute ceremony was inaugurated with lighting of lamps at the Kalibari Samadhi Kshetra by Ajit Sarma and Ruby Sarma, son and daughter of Phani Sarma, respectively, along with Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, and ADC Sonitpur Garg Mohan Das. The event was organized by the Sonitpur district administration in collaboration with Ban Theatre, which is closely associated with Phani Sarma legacy.

The event, hosted by Ban Theatre executive member Pankaj Barua, saw the participation of Phani Sarma, daughters-in-law Barnali Sarma and Binita Sarma, Ban Theatre vice presidents Bhabananda Das and Dilip Bora, general secretary Jitumoni Debchoudhury, president of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Ramesh Chandra Kalita, District Cultural Officer Saurabh Pani Phukan, District Information and Public Relations Officer Ankita Gogoi, and various dignitaries.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava highlighted the life and legacy of Phani Sarma and paid tribute to his novel-like life story. Cultural Officer Saurabh Pani Phukan shared memories of Phani Sarma, and ADC Garg Mohan Das discussed the district administration’s steps to develop the memorial site and the Jyoti-Bishnu-Phani Sarma Cultural Project at the Tezpur Central Jail land.

The tribute event also organized by Tezpur Xahitya Xabha commenced with the lighting of lamps at Phani Sarma by president Ramesh Chandra Kalita and Ban Theatre vice president Bhabananda Das. It was followed by floral tributes at the busts of Rupkonwar and Kalaguru by Sonitpur Xahitya Xabha president Dr. Bhupen Saikia and All Assam Natya Sanmilan vice president Mrigen Chandra Bora. Dr. Bhupen Saikia reflected on Phani Sarma life journey, while Mrigen Chandra Bora brought his play, “Emuthi Chaul” to life with a recitation of its dialogues.

Additionally, the Axomiya Bhaxa Unnati Sadhani Xabha paid homage at the Ban Theatre premises at Kalibari. President Shantanu Barua and secretary Dr. Manoj Kumar Hazarika led the tributes at the bust of Phani Sarma.

