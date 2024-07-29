Assam: Sonitpur district observes Deshbhakti Divas

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Desh Bhakti Divas was observed in Sonitpur district on July 28, to commemorate Desh Bhakta Tarun Ram Phukan on his death anniversary.

The programme was organized by the office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, in association with the office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Sonitpur, and was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur.

The programme started with the District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, paying his respects to the luminary freedom fighter and patriot of Assam by lighting a lamp and presenting floral tributes at the Desh Bhakta’s portrait. He was accompanied by the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia Karan, Additional District Commissioner (Health), Twahir Alam, students and their guardians, and teachers of various schools in Tezpur in paying floral tributes to the great leader.

This was followed by a formal meeting organized on the occasion, where District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra welcomed all present and enumerated the contributions of the great leader to our nation and society. He also added that by observing this day, we are not only honouring the legacy of the great patriot but also shedding light on the ideals practiced by him, which he hoped would inspire the future generation. Attending the programme, the invited keynote speaker, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Deka, Associate Professor of Botany, Darrang College, Tezpur, reiterated the ideals of Dekh Bhakta Tarun Ram Phukan, urged everyone to imbibe them in our daily lives.

