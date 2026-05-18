Rangia SSB Organizes Excursion-Cum-Educational Tour for Students from Remote Indo-Bhutan Border Areas

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) organized a daylong excursion cum educational tour on Sunday for the students of the remote areas of Indo-Bhutan Border. Thirty five students from different districts of the border areas participated. The tour was flagged off by HK Gupta, Commandment of the 24th Battalion of SSB. During the tour, the students visited the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra of Panjabari, Guwahati, a premier cultural institution and a major tourist destination.

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