6 Bodo students elected to Cotton University and Jorhat Engineering College students’ union

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Boro Literary Society, Cotton University (CU), extended warm congratulations to the successful candidates of the Cotton University Students’ Union Election, 2025–26 in which five Bodo students were elected to the union body.

In a proud moment for the Bodo community, five Bodo students have been elected to key positions in the newly-formed Students’ Union of Cotton University that includes Tuja Brahma as Vice-President, Bhiolina Boro as Cultural Secretary, Mrinmoy Boro as Secretary, Tennis, Swimming & Gymnasium, Pabitra Boro as Secretary, Boys’ Common Room (uncontested), and Dhanjita Ramchiary as Secretary, Minor Games (uncontested). The society lauded the achievements of the elected representatives and wished them success in their endeavours to uphold student welfare, cultural harmony and academic excellence at Cotton University.

Meanwhile, a student of Computer Science and Engineering at Jorhat Engineering College), Bibungsar Mushahary hailing from Thulungapuri of Kokrajhar town was elected as the Major Games Secretary of the Jorhat Engineering College Students’ Union for the session 2025–2026. The election of the student’s union body of the college was held on October 11, witnessing enthusiastic participation from students across all departments.

