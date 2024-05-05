6-foot-long python recovered and handed over to Sivasagar forest department

GAURISAGAR: A 6-feet-long python was rescued by local residents of Bagharchowk in Konwerpur on Friday and handed over to the Sivasagar forest department. Pranab Dihingia of the aforementioned village reportedly left his goat outside. But after a few hours he heard the scream of his goat. As soon as he reached the spot, he witnesses the python. The Python was rescued from a hole by the locals. The goat died shortly soon after. Locals claimed that numerous goats had vanished from the village during the previous few days, leading them to believe they had been stolen. However, the python was eventually found and is thought to have consumed the missing goats.

