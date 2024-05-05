Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh promoting seed certification of Sali paddy at Tengakhat area

Dibrugarh: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dibrugarh located at Kordoibam of Lahoal development block of the district successfully promoted certified seed of Sali paddy with variety Numoli at farmer’s field of Tengakhat area. The programme was duly supported by Directorate of Extension Education of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and ATARI (Agricultural Technology Application and Research Institute), ICAR Guwahati office. As a last programme of seed certification on Saturday, bagging and tagging was done under the technical guidance of Assistant Seed Certification Officer of Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency, Assam, Dikshita Pallabi Das. The programme was organized by KVK Dibrugarh in presence of its duo specialist Chanynika Thakuria and Dr Hemchandra Saikia along with its participant farmers.

The entire seed production programme was under the guidance of the Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Dibrugarh, Dr.Diganta Sharmah and was successfully supervised by Chayanika Thakuria, a specialist in Agronomy in association with other subject specialists of the Kendra.

While speaking with the correspondent Dr.Hemchandra Saikia, a specialist in Agricultural Economics informed that the main aim of this programme was to make the availability of quality seed of Sali paddy of desirable variety in the locality of our farming community with due quantity, affordability and accessibility.

This will ultimately boost agricultural production, productivity and income as quality seed has the potential to enhance the productivity and income in crop production activities. Under this seed production programme quality seed was given in time for the cultivation of 5 hectares of area under Tegakhat development block of Dibrugarh district covering 11 progressive farmers.

Regular monitoring and due advisories were given to these farmers from the experts of KVK Dibrugarh in addition to the due technical guidance from the official of Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency Assam. One beneficiary farmers named Nabin Sonowal of Tegakhat informed that after appropriate level of drying of grain he achieved an encouraging productivity of Numoli at 4200 kg to 4500 per hectare given by KVK Dibrugarh which is much better than their local paddy variety. Moreover, market demand of Numoli paddy is also there in the district and his major part of production is booked by local farmers and traders as seed. Thus demonstration of Numoli paddy cultivation under due guidance of KVK Dibrugarh was able to enhance the productivity and income of its beneficiary farmers with due level of satisfaction.

