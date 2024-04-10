600 students across Kokrajhar district participate in Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) selection programme

KOKRAJHAR: The Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) programme got underway from Monday at SAI- STC, Kokrajhar with the participation of approximately 600 school students from multiple schools across Kokrajhar district. KIRTI is India’s first ever sports talent identification programme for school children in line with the ‘sports - integrated education’ vision of New Education Policy-2020.

KIRTI has been envisioned to achieve the goal of tapping the untapped latent sporting talent at the grassroots level and developing a sporting consciousness in the public. The talent identification is done through a scientifically designed and National Sports Federation approved battery of tests. The participant students have undergone a battery of 10 tests curated to measure their physical attributes followed by sports-specific tests. The on-going talent assessment at SAI-STC, Kokrajhar covers three disciplines, namely football, athletics and boxing.

Further, the entire programme was designed using IT Tools - the KIRTI App such that it will help in streamlining the whole process of grassroot talent identification on a single platform. Following the assessment, students will get digital report card of their performance showcasing their percentile -based ranking at State and National level. Going forward, KIRTI aims to create a day one of the three-day long programme was dedicated to talent identification in football discipline. Approximately 1000 students are expected to be covered in the three-day assessment programme and on April 9 and April 10 Athletics and Boxing assessment will be conducted at SAI, STC, Kokrajhar.

