Xatriya cultural exponent Khagen Bhuyan passes away

LAKHIMPUR: Khagen Bhuyan, a prominent exponent of Xatriya Culture, recipient of Raseswar Saikia Barbayan Xatriya Award, is no more. He breathed his last on Sunday at his residence due to old age ailments. He was a permanent resident of Ward No. 11 of North Lakhimpur town.

Born on November 24, 1940 at Bali Chapori village of the present district of Majuli, Khagen Bhuyan relentlessly worked for the promotion of Xatriya Culture. He started his cultural career in childhood by playing the role of Shri Krishna in an Ankiya Bhaona named, “Bhojan Behar” under the direction of his grandfather Komal Chandra Bhuyan Bor Bayan of Adi Elengi Xatra.

Later, he played the roles of Radha, Sita, Rukmini, Krishna, Basudev, Kansa etc. in several Ankiya Bhaonas and Raax festival to continue his cultural journey. He also acted in various modern plays like ‘Sanko’, ‘Chiraj’, ‘Srivatsa-Chinta Milan’, ‘Toglak’ ‘Sharagori Chapari’ etc. After shifting to North Lakhimpur, Khagen Bhuyan established the Lakhimpur Xatriya Sangeet Vidyalay, the second school on Xatriya Culture in Assam, in 1981. As appreciation for his unique contribution to the field of his work, Khagen Bhuyan was conferred the Raseswar Saikia Barbayan Xatriya Award in 1915 at Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati. In addition to conducting several Ankiya Bhaonas in open stages, he also directed Bhaonas in electronic platforms. He was one of the leading personalities with regard to introducing co-acting in Ankiya Bhaona. He also contributed to the Assamese literature as a well-known writer by translating several Bhaonas from the Assamese language to Brajavali. He had been honoured by various social organizations in recognition of his noteworthy contributions to the field of Xatriya Culture. His demise has cast a pall of gloom across the district and has been condoled by a host of prominent personalities, several social organizations of the State. He is survived by three sons and a daughter. His eldest son, Surajit Bhuyan is also an exponent of Xatriya Culture as well as a prominent journalist of Lakhimpur.

Also Read: Human Elephant Conflict-hit community in Sadiya trained, assisted to install solar fence

Also Watch: