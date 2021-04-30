62 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: A total of 62 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Lakhimpur as per Rapid Antigen Test on Thursday. On this day, the District Health Department conducted the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on 3,002 persons across the district, out of which 62 people tested positive for coronavirus infection. The fresh cases were reported from North Lakhimpur urban (2), Dhalpur (14), Bihpuriya (6), Naoboicha (8), Boginadi (10), Ghilamora (1) and North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital Respiratory Clinic (21).

With these newly-detected patients, the cumulative total of COVID-19 patients of the district has hiked to 8,460 since April 4 of the last year. Out of them, 8,058 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and home quarantine while there are 339 active cases at present. On Thursday, 14 recovered patients were discharged from home quarantine.

