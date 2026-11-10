65-year-old man Mohammad Hussain Ali goes missing in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 65-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Hussain Ali, a resident of Ward No. 3 of Nazira town, has been missing since November 8, triggering concern among his family members and locals.

According to a written complaint lodged by his daughter, Munu Hussain, at Nazira Model police station, Hussain Ali left his residence at around 9 am on November 8. However, he did not return home even by evening.

After making unsuccessful attempts to trace him at various places, the family finally approached the police and lodged a missing-person report.

The family has appealed to the public to inform them if anyone comes across him or has any information regarding his whereabouts. Information may be shared on 9401598666 or with the Officer-in-Charge of the nearest police station.