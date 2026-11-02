Assam: Woman Goes Missing in Nazira After Leaving for Work

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 47-year-old woman has been missing since October 24 after leaving her residence at Bhakat Gaon under Mathiasiga Satra Sri Sri Soukajan in Nazira, raising concern among family members and local residents.

The missing woman, identified as Bharati Goala, wife of Shankar Goala, works at the ONGC Assam Asset canteen in Nazira.

According to family sources, Bharati left home for work on the morning of October 24. Later that afternoon, she reportedly informed her daughter over the phone that she would stay at a woman colleague’s house. However, when she failed to return the next day, her husband contacted her workplace and the colleague, only to learn that she had neither attended work nor visited the colleague’s residence.

Despite searching at various places for the past week, the family has failed to trace her. Her husband has lodged a written complaint at Nazira Model Police Station. However, no breakthrough has been reported so far. Bharati is a mother of four children, including three daughters and a son.

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