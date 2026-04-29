65th Kendriya Rongali Bihu begins in Golaghat; Dhansiri Upatakya Award to journalist Dwipen Dutta

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The 65th Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan at Samannaykshetra in Golaghat kicked off on Tuesday.

Samannaykshetra is filled with the sounds of dhol, flutes, and gagana, along with the vibrant cultures of different ethnic groups. The 65th Kendriya Rongali Bihu began with a three-day programme from April 28 to April 30.

On the occasion, the president of the celebration committee, Deebojit Phukon, hoisted the flag of the 65th Central Rongali Bihu, while joint secretaries Angsuman Barua and Mintu Gogoi performed the smriti tarpan. During the inaugural programme, the Dhansiri Upatyaka Award was presented to an eminent social worker, senior journalist, and former AASU leader at a meeting.

The award consisted of a gamosa, seleng, xarai, and a citation. After the award ceremony, a colourful cultural procession was taken out, featuring participants from different ethnic groups. The procession was formally inaugurated by the General Secretary of AASU, Samiran Phukan.

Similarly, on April 29, events such as egg fights, pitha-making, gamosa displays, and live flower decoration competitions will be held. This will be followed by the Bor Bihuwati competition and a cultural evening organised by local artists.

As part of the celebration, a grand cultural evening will be held on April 30. Renowned artistes Achurjya Borpatra Gohain and Dipanwita Deka will be the main attractions of the evening, promising an engaging musical experience for the audience.

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