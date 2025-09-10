70-year-old man stabbed to death by neighbour in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Siba Pachkoti, a resident of Bormota village in Dhalaibil under Jamuguri police station, was stabbed by one Raju Kerketa, neighbour of the deceased, on Monday night. The deceased was about 70 years old. According to information, the old man after cleaning his yard threw some dust particles outside his house in the morning which shares the entrance to Raju Kerketa’s house. Raju’s wife expressed her dissatisfaction over it and the duo indulged in a hot verbal argument. Raju, who was absent during the incident, was briefed by his wife when he returned home. Furious, Raju went to the house of the old neighbour and stabbed him. The local residents took the severely-injured Siba Pachkoti to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. A police team arrested the culprit and filed a case against him.

Also Read: Injured girl rescued by Dispur police; stabbing linked to love triangle

Also Watch: