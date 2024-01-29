71st World Leprosy Day observed at Assam Bhawan

NALBARI: The 71st Leprosy Day was observed on Sunday at Assam Bhawan, Kolkata, by “Beej...the Seed,” a voluntary organisation on culture, literature, and society, to raise global awareness against leprosy and to draw attention to the fact that it can be treated and cured. A leaflet was distributed among the people by the members of the organisation.

Dr. Pranab Chakravarty delivered his speech on the symptoms and treatment of leprosy. The leaflet was released by Manas Pratim Sarma, an official of Assam Bhawan, Kolkata.

Dr. Binoy Kumar Mazumdar, Nabaratna Patowary, Kamal Ch. Das, and many others were present at the meeting. Manash Jyoti Sarma, the publication chairman of Beej...the Seed, hosted the meet before the leaflet was distributed among people who came to the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair.

