Assam: Cultural rally taken out on diamond jubilee of All Assam Junior Agriculture Officers’ Association

Morigaon: On the occasion of the annual biennial conference as well as the celebration of the diamond jubilee on the completion of 75 years of service of the All Assam Junior Agriculture Officers’ Association (AAJAOA), a colourful cultural rally was taken out across the town on the 2nd day of the event today. The rally was inaugurated by MLA Ramakanta Duri at the Sisuram Hazarika Samannai Khetra, Morigaon College Field. The cultural rally was led by the president of AAJAOA, Budha Kr. Nath, the general secretary of AAJAOA, Gupal Hazarika, the president of the reception committee, Ashok Sarma (DAO), working presidents Mehdi Arif Hussain and Rajen Deka, and general secretary Dibyajyoti Hazarika.

An interactive session between farmers and the scientists of agriculture was held in the meeting hall of the event. It was followed by a chorus of 75 women on the occasion of the programme. A training programme for farmers was organized.

