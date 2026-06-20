72 Paddy Bags, Sesame Sack Stolen from Assam Seeds Corporation Warehouse in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: 72 Ranjit paddy bags, worth approximately 70 thousand rupees and 1 sesame sack were stolen on Wednesday night from the warehouse of Assam Seeds Corporation Limited situated in Demow's Alun Nagar near the NH-37.

According to information received, the thief broke the lock of the warehouse's shutter and stole the items.

The Demow police apprehended Arun Chaura, Chowkidar of the warehouse, Ajoy Chetia, Bijoy Chetia, and Santosh Prasad of Madhupur in connection with the incident.

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