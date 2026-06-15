Assam procures 6 lakh MT of paddy, over 83% of target

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam has made significant progress in paddy procurement under the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 first crop, procuring 627585.54 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy, achieving around 83.12 per cent of the procurement goal.

The four procurement agencies involved in paddy procurement in the state were set a target of 7,54,990 MT in KMS 2025-26.

The procurement drive has benefited a total of 47,726 farmers so far, according to official figures.

Among the procurement agencies, Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (AFCSCL) emerged as the largest contributor, procuring 491294.66 MT of its target of 6,06,000 MT from 38,449 farmers. National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) procured 1,16,984.38 MT of paddy against a target of 1,25,490 MT from 7,341 farmers.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) purchased 15,151.64 MT against its target of 18,000 MT, with 1,503 farmers participating through the agency.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) achieved one of the highest target completion rates, procuring 5,196.06 MT out of a target of 5,500 MT, with the participation of 425 farmers in the process.

The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy being offered to farmers is Rs 2,369 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,389 for Grade A paddy. The procurement for the first crop of the KMS 2025-26 began in December 2025 and will continue until August 2026.

Assam has recorded strong farmer participation in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 first crop procurement process, with 70,032 farmers registered as of June 11, 2026. A total of 71,425 farmers applied for registration across the state.

According to official data, the registered farmers currently hold 10.32 lakh metric tonnes (10,32,674 MT) of paddy available for procurement.

Also Read: Nalbari: Mukalmua farmers in distress as paddy fields yield empty husks, seek probe