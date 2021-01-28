72nd Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS



KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Government HS&MP School playground in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro hoisted the national tricolour on the occasion. Boro offered floral tributes to martyrs at the national martyr tomb in Kokrajhar town. The flag hoisting was organized centrally by Kokrajhar district administration.

Boro inspected the guard of honour presented by parade contingents like school children, armed contingents and NCC on the occasion. In his address, Boro emphasized peace and integrity among all sections of communities in the region. He stressed good governance with accountability by establishing a good system in BTR. He announced eight more new towns in BTR districts that include Dotma and Bhawraguri in Kokrajhar district, Tamulpur, Mushalpur and Barama in Baksa district, and Mazbat, Kalaigaon and Khoirabari in Udalguri district.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro said that the BTR accord had brought a new change in the region. He further said that the clauses of the BTR accord were being implemented one after another. Boro visited the district jail and interacted with inmates, besides distributing fruits and sweets. He also visited the Kokrajhar RN Brahma Civil Hospital and met patients. Award and certificates were also distributed to achievers in different fields on the occasion.

BILASIPARA: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated on Tuesday at the Indranarayan Academy field of Bilasipara with great pomp and grandeur.

The SDO (Civil) of Bilasipara subdivision, Mridul Kumar Yadav unfurled the national flag in the presence of a large number of people, stated a press release. The entire programme started in the morning with the playing of patriotic songs through FLS and prabhat pheri. This was followed by hoisting of the national flag in private, government, semi-government educational institutions. Students assembled in the field, besides paying floral tribute at the Swahid Bedi and also at the busts of eminent personalities. The 26-Bilasipara West MLA, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (Qasimi) was the chief guest of the programme.

The SDO (Civil) in his speech spoke about the success stories of various government departments of Bilasipara subdivision and promised that the administration would strive to successfully complete the government schemes and for this, public co-operation and motivation was required. The various government departments highlighted their different schemes through tableaus.

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Revenue Circle Office and in association with the people of Demow, the 72nd Republic Day was celebrated at Demow Public Playground on Tuesday.

As per the schedule, the programme started with patriotic songs on Tuesday morning. The national flag was hoisted in government offices and educational institutions which was followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi by Ghana Kanta Gogoi, retired Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School. The swahid tarpan was offered by Swarnaprabha Gogoi, retired Headmaster of Demow Town Primary School. The tricolour was unfurled centrally at Demow Public Playground by Indica Gogoi, Demow Circle Officer, on Tuesday.

The Demow College NCC Team took part in the programme. Kushal Dowari, MLA of 107 No Thowra constituency, was present in the programme as chief guest. The Marwari Yuba Mancha, Demow branch distributed fruits among patients in Demow Model Hospital on Tuesday. Hareswar Bailung, an inhabitant of Sukanpukhuri Bailung Gaon near Demow who has built a wheel bridge (tona ajura bridge), was felicitated by Kushal Dowari, MLA of Thowra constituency, and Indica Gogoi, Demow Circle Officer, with a phulam gamosa in the programme.

GOLAGHAT: State Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma hoisted the 72th Republic Day flag in Golaghat on Tuesday. The day-long Republic Day programme started with prabhat pheri in the morning. The national flag was hoisted in government and non-governmental offices and floral tribute paid to statue of Mahatma Gandhi and martyr Kushal Konwar. Later, the national flag was hoisted by the Golaghat Deputy Commissioner.

On the occasion of Republic Day, a cultural programme and felicitation programme were held. After that, free eye operation was held at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in collaboration with National Blindness Control Samiti and Pithani Trade and Agency. The Golaghat Lions Club distributed fruits to patients of Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital and prisoners of Golaghat district jail, and new clothes to newborn babies in KK Civil Hospital. A T-20 cricket match was also played.

Meanwhile, the 142 Bn CRPF celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a befitting manner at Hqr Jonaki Nagar, Golaghat. Bharat Kumar Vaishnav, Commandant-142 Bn, CRPF, hoisted the national flag and took salute at the Quarter Guard of the unit and conveyed best wishes to all ranks and files of the Unit on the occasion. Bharat Kumar Vaishnav in his speech emphasized the need for peaceful living. He said that the armed forces had a major role in the maintenance of internal security of the country.

Neraj Kumar Singh, 2-I/C, Dharmbir Kumar, DC, Jugal Kumar Sarma DC, subordinate officers and jawans were present on this occasion. The district administration of Golaghat also organized a parade programme on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day at General Field ground, Golaghat, in which 142 Bn CRPF contingent also participated. Thereafter, a 'Bara Khana' was organized at Unit Head Quarter as well as at all company locations.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The 72nd Republic Day was observed at Biswanath Chariali and Gohpur in Biswanath district along with the rest of the country.

The national tricolour was unfurled at the Kachari Maidan here by Pranab Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath, followed by presentation of Guard of Honour of Assam Police, CRPF, NCC, Scouts and Guides. In his address, Sharma highlighted the various developmental schemes undertaken by the State Government. He reiterated his commitment to transform Biswanath into one of the developed districts in the State. Earlier, he paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Cheniram Das Children's Park. MLA of Biswanath LAC, Pramod Borthakur and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. A good number of eminent personalities from various fields who had excelled in Biswanath district were felicitated in the programme. The 17 Assam Rifles also displayed weapons in the parade ground. Light food was distributed among the patients of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital and inmates of district jail.

GOHPUR: Aditya Vikram Yadav, Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Gohpur, hoisted the national flag amidst enthusiasm of local people and government officials at Gohpur High School playground. He elaborated the developmental activities being carried out by the government in Gohpur subdivision in his speech and sought public cooperation in making these activities a success. MLA of Gohpur LAC, Utpal Borah and others were present on the occasion. Eminent social workers, educationists, meritorious students and sports personalities were felicitated on the occasion. Local artistes presented patriotic songs and dances at both the places.

LAKHIMPUR: Republic Day was celebrated at North Lakhimpur Boys' Government HS School playground on Tuesday. The agenda of the event kicked off at 5.30am with the playing of patriotic song by the District Information and Public Relation Office. It was followed by the unfurling of the national flag at individual residences, social institutions, in government, semi-government, non-government offices and educational institutions of the district.

Attending the ceremonial programme as chief guest, State Handloom, Textile and Sericulture Minister Ranjit Dutta unfurled the national flag in the presence of Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Jeevan B, Superintendent of Police Longnit Terang, Lakhimpur MLA Utpal Dutta, officers of the district administration and people of the district. While delivering his lecture, the minister highlighted the developmental and welfare schemes implemented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led government of the State along with their benefits and achievement in the State as well as in Lakhimpur district.

"In order to ensure comprehensive development and to secure the greater interests of the indigenous communities of the State, our Union and State governments have adopted various optimistic policies and implemented welfare schemes. These policies and schemes have benefitted the targeted people as it happened never before. Assam is secure under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP governments," Ranjit Dutta stated.

Prior to this, the chief guest garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan of North Lakhimpur town. Then he took the guard of honour in the parade ground from various marching troops constituted by police personnel, NCC cadets and students. It was followed by a colourful cultural function performed by students and various cultural groups of the district while the Sericulture Department, Public Health and Engineering Department, Health Department, and Transport Department displayed tableaus. In connection with the programme, the district administration feted a galaxy of persons who achieved tremendous success in their field of work. Fruits and light food items were distributed among the patients of North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital and inmates of the district jail on the occasion of the event.

