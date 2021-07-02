 Top
72nd Vana Mahotsava Week begins in Dima Hasao

With the ceremonial plantation by Executive Member, NCHAC, Nojit Kemprai at Ramkrishna Seba Samity complex, 72nd Vana Mahotsava Week began in Dima Hasao from Thursday.

Vana Mahotsava

Sentinel Digital Desk

  2 July 2021 2:28 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

In this connection, a brief meeting was held at the Ramkrishna Seba Samity (RKSS) complex in presence of EM Nojit Kemprai, Hiranmay Bathari, president of RKSS, Haflong, and others. EM Kemprai appealed to people to come forward for the protection of the environment.

CCF Tungnung, while explaining the aims and objective of the Vana Mahatsava, said that it was a festival of plantation and during this week they would be planting saplings in various places of Dima Hasao.

