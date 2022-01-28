73rd Republic Day celebrated in Assam

CORRESPONDENTS



DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Revenue Circle Office and in association with the people of Demow, the 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at Demow Public Playground on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, the programme started with patriotic songs on Wednesday morning. The national flag was hoisted in government institutions, which was followed by lighting the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi by Hiteswar Buragohain, retired Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School. The swahid tarpan was offered by Mary V Ralson, Circle Officer (A), Demow. The national flag was unfurled centrally at Demow Public Playground by Phyllis VLH Hrangchal, Demow Circle Officer on Wednesday. The Marwari Yuba Mancha, Demow Branch distributed fruits among the patients in Demow Model Hospital.

On the other hand, under the patronage of Puhor Club and Adivasi Students' Union, Demow Regional Committee, the 73rd Republic Day was celebrated in Rajmai Pakhimuri Playground on Wednesday. On the occasion, Kitish Phulmali, an inhabitant of Demow and a physically challenged youth, single handedly pulled a Bolero pick-up vehicle with a rope tied to his body. People of the area gathered to watch Kitish Phulmali's performance. He was felicitated with phulam gamosa.

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the country, on occasion of the 73th Republic Day, State Finance and Social Welfare minister Ajanta Neog ceremonially unfurled the tricolour centrally at Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium here on Wednesday and took the guard of honour performed by police as well as paramilitary forces.

Addressing the gathering at the stadium, the minister highlighted various schemes being implemented in the district for public welfare and development as well as progress of the district under the Union and State governments. Referring to the strict measures initiated against drugs menace by the current BJP-led alliance government in the State, the minister also claimed that through these statewide initiatives, the government more or less was able to rescue the youths the State from the evil of drug addiction. Local MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP senior leader and former Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain, Deputy Commissioner Nisharg Hivare, Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra and other dignitaries were present during the Republic Day celebration.

Earlier, the minister went to Swahid Bhavan where she garlanded the statue of the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and thereafter she went to Amrit Kanan where she also garlanded the statues of Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Motiram Bora, Jaladhar Bhuyan and Purnachandra Sarma and paid homage to the great legendary souls of the country as well as the State.

Also Read: 73rd Republic Day celebrated across Assam

Also Watch:



