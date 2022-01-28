73rd Republic Day celebrated across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS



HAFLONG: Along with the rest of the nation, Dima Hasao district administration centrally celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of the country at the Kendriya Vidyalaya playground, Sarkari Bagan, Haflong on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Member of North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Nazreen Ahmed and Superintendent of Police Jayant Singh, hoisted the tricolour.

Although the programme was celebrated low key barring all the cultural programmes due to COVID-19 restrictions it was well attended by the officers and employees of various departments. The day's programme began with the ceremonial flag hoisting after swahid tarpan by the CEM, DC, SP and other guests followed by singing of National Anthem by the students and march past by the Assam Police.

Remembering the national freedom fighters as well as the freedom fighters from the district such as Veer Sambudhan Phonglo, Ranima Gaidinleu, Jaya Thaosen and others, CEM Gorlosa offered honour for their sacrifices for the freedom of the country. In his speech, the chief guest spoke about various development works that have taken place in this district under the present government. Referring to the recent Assam cabinet meeting which was held on January 19, CEM Debolal Gorlosa expressed his satisfaction for the successful conduct of the programme and thanked both the district administration and the council.

Speaking about the achievement of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme under which it is targeted to give water connection to every household, he said that out of 6,091 targeted, 4,738 have been connected for this year and he is confident that every household will be benefitted with water connection in Dima Hasao by the year 2024. Further, he added that an amount of Rs 110 crore will be provided for the water supply scheme in Haflong as told by the Chief Minister during the recent meeting held at Haflong.

Saying that in order to boost in the field of sports and games in the district, the Government of Assam has assured sum of Rs 20 crore for modernization and completion of the NL Daulagupu Sports Complex which will also have indoor game facilities and other amenities for the sports enthusiasts. For upgradation in education sector, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said that during his recent visit to Haflong Government College, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs. 10 crore for setting up science block in Haflong Government College and also assured that the government will sanction the required amount when the land for second campus is identified for the Haflong Government College. With the introduction of Vistadome train service between Guwahati to Haflong and vice versa, there has been a tremendous footfall of tourists in the district and the council, with the support from the State Government, will develop tourism scopes further with an amount of Rs. 50 crore for developing Haflong, Umrangso and Panimoor. Speaking further about the development in Dima Hasao and its rural connectivity, CEM informed that a total of 16 bridges will be constructed in the coming year with 6 bridges to be constructed under PWD Haflong division, 7 under Maibang division and 3 under Mahur division with an aim to upgrade the livelihood of those in secluded areas of Dima Hasao.

MLA Nandita Gorlosa, Chairperson Ranu Langthasa, EM Samuel Changsan, Davojit Bathari, and other departmental officers attended the event held at Haflong. Similarly, the tri-colour was also hoisted in subdivision Maibang at the Dishru field by the SDO (C), Pallab Mazumder in presence of SDPO Anoljyoti Das.

The Republic Day function was organized at the block headquarters where the tricolour was hoisted by different Executive Members of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council viz Amendu Hojai at Harangajao block, Lalremsia Darnei at Sangbar block, Golonjo Thaosen at Maibang Block, Ratan Jarambusa at Diyungbra block and Nipolal Hojai at Mahur block.

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the Kokrajhar district administration celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotic fervor at Kokrajhar Government HS&MP School playground on Wednesday. The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro hoisted the national tricolor after offering floral tribute to national martyrs at the martyrs' tomb in the heart of Kokrajhar town. Since the State is witnessing a surge in COVID cases, most of the scheduled programmes were cancelled and the occasion was celebrated maintaining COVID protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM of BTC, Pramod Boro said his council had been working for establishment of good system and good governance in the council and in the grassroots level as well. He said tackling corruption and mismanagement as well as bringing good governance in the council was their commitment to the people for which the coalition government has been working with various reformative agenda. He also said that corruption would be dealt with not only in the official level but also in political and grassroots level as well.

Boro said his council had been concentrating to establish permanent peace and progress for all communities with a vision for a smart Bodoland. For sustainable development, the council government has taken up mega pig mission, handloom mission, milk mission etc. through which they want to bring economic development in rural areas by giving financial aid and skill training to the unemployed, he said, adding that to bring happiness among all sections of the society, his government has reached out to people and paid door-to-door visits to underprivileged families to understand their basic needs and other fundamental rights. Earlier, Boro inspected the guard of honour of various contingents of the police. The district administration announced awards for progressive farmers, sport persons, child scientists, blood donor, police personnel, traffic police personnel, medical staff, NGO and VDPs.

TEZPUR: Republic Day was celebrated here in Tezpur centrally at Church Field with patriotic fervour and pomp. The tricolour was unfurled by State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

The minister also inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute of the march past participated by the contingents of Assam Police, ITBP, SSB and AISF. Earlier, he paid tribute to the Father of the Nation and paid homage to the martyrs at the function arena. The function was attended by Tezpur MLA Prithi Raj Rava, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Bhupesh Chandra Das and Dr Dhananjay Ghanawat respectively, besides other government officers and dignitaries.

Addressing the people, Pegu said that the State Government was pro-active in restoring peace in Assam. He spoke on the various schemes taken up by the government, particularly in the agriculture, education and health sectors.

Chief Engineer Project Vartak Tezpur (BRO), under the able leadership of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, Director General Border Roads (BRO) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with full fervor and spirit. Brig Harish Kumar, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak unfurled the national flag at Tezpur Headquarters and conveyed his greetings to all ranks, families and workforce.

As part of the event planned to commemorate the occasion, its allied units scattered across the Arunachal Pradesh along the border also unfurled the national flag and celebrated the event with enthusiasm. Chief Engineer, Project Vartak Tezpur also showcased various social and awareness programmes.

SIVASAGAR: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated on Wednesday in Sivasagar. Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal officially unfurled the national flag at the main function of the Republic Day held at the historic Boarding Field in Sivasagar.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner paid homage to all the martyrs and freedom fighters of the country and gratefully remembered the courage and sacrifice of all the security forces personnel deployed in the country's border and internal security. He paid homage to Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the framer of the Constitution of Independent India, and all the great leaders of the country who were involved in the Constitution Assembly.

At the outset of the speech, Dahal expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing the Padma Shri award on Imran Shah, a renowned literary figure of Assam and former president of Axam Xahitya Xabha. In his speech, he highlighted the various developmental and public welfare schemes and initiatives being implemented in Sivasagar district.

On the occasion, Dahal took salute of the Sivasagar District Executive Force, Home Guard and 1st Assam Police Battalion of Ligiripukhuri. Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Member of Parliament, for Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency along with the Deputy Commissioner, felicitated the freedom fighters of the district and their families who were present on the occasion. Prior to the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner offered swahid tarpan at Anandaram Baruah Udyan and Piyoli Phukan Udyan on the banks of Barpukhuri in Sivasagar.

