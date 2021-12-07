75-Years-Old Man Killed In An Attack By Sambar Deer In Manas National Park

Baksa: In a tragic incident that took place in the wee hours of Tuesday, 7 December, a man identified as Birsa Kharia has been killed by a Sambar deer at the Bahbari Forest Area of the Manas National Park.

The incident unfolded when Birsa Kharia, a local resident, had gone out of his house and a huge sambar deer attacked him subsequently. The victim eventually succumbed to his injuries.

As soon as the local police and forest department officials came to know about this incident, they immediately rushed to the site. The deer was later caught by the officials of the forest department after tranquillizing him and they later released him in the dense forest of the National Park.

Meanwhile, adequate compensation for the victim's family has been demanded by the local people. A local resident informed the media that he was a very poor man.

The locals also criticized the forest department officials for failing to act despite regular warnings. According to them, there was an open movement of some wild animals in the human-inhabited area. The presence of wild animals has terrified the locals.

The locals informed the officials about this matter but they did not pay attention to it, the locals alleged. Many locals alerted the officials during the last few days but it seemed like these warnings fell on deaf ears.

In order to provide concrete evidence and thereby prove their claim, the concerned locals even clicked photos of these wild animals and uploaded them on social media. But no action was taken.

Therefore, the locals have indirectly accused the forest officials of this incident by stating that their ignorance led to the painful death of the poor man.





