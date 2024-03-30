8 Assam battalion, National Cadet Corps bags best unit in Northeast region

NAGAON: The 8 Assam Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC) achieved a remarkable milestone as it clinched the title of the Best NCC Unit in the Northeast Region. On the occasion of this prestigious achievement, a grand felicitation ceremony was organized on Friday here at the battalion’s headquarters, showcasing the dedication, discipline, and excellence exemplified by the unit under the dynamic leadership of its Commanding Officer, Colonel Amar Singh. Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kr Shah attended the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony witnessed a gathering of notable figures, including principals of various colleges and Assistant NCC Officers (ANOs), who joined in celebrating the remarkable achievements of the battalion. The atmosphere was abuzz with pride and enthusiasm as attendees hailed the exemplary efforts of the cadets and their mentors in upholding the values of the NCC.

Colonel Amar Singh, the driving force behind the battalion’s success, expressed his gratitude to the cadets and the entire team for their unwavering commitment and hard work. He emphasized the importance of discipline, teamwork, and service to the nation, which form the cornerstone of the NCC’s ethos.

Addressing the gathering, Narendra Kumar Shah appraised the 8 Assam Bn NCC for its outstanding performance and lauded the leadership of Colonel Amar Singh for instilling a sense of purpose and dedication among the cadets. He underscored the pivotal role played by the NCC in shaping the future leaders of the nation and fostering a spirit of patriotism and social responsibility.

During the programme, cadets showcased their proficiency in various disciplines through captivating displays and demonstrations including precision drills, cultural activities and other. The programme was concluded with the presentation of awards and certificates to outstanding cadets recognizing their exemplary contributions and achievements.

