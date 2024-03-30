Christian community observed Good Friday in West Karbi Anglong

Dongkamukam: Along with the rest of the world, the Christian community of West Karbi Anglong observed Good Friday peacefully. On this day Christians believe that Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans due to the death sentence given by Pontius Pilate in Golgotha, a hill near Jerusalem (referred in Mathew 27:23, Mark 15:22) over 2 thousand years ago.

Many believe that He sacrificed himself because of our sin and also believe that He rose from death after three days in which the day is observed as Easter. At Sojong Christ the King church near Dongkamukam, a long procession was held depicting crucifixion of Christ.

Parish Priest of Sojong Fr CB John led the community, while in Satgaon, Fr CA John led from East Bhellapara to main church at Satgaon depicting Christ’s final journey. Different congregation of the District such as CNI, Baptist Believers, Believers Church, Presbyterian Church of Jengkha etc too held holy mass at their respective churches.

