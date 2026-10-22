8-Day Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 Kicks Off in Guwahati to Empower Artisans

The vibrant eight-day Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 officially commenced today, October 22, 2026, in the state capital, transforming the city into a bustling hub of indigenous art, textiles, and traditional handicrafts.

Organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, the extensive exhibition runs through October 28. The premier event is strategically designed to provide a commercial launchpad and sustainable marketing platform for top-tier artisans hailing from marginalized communities across India.

Visitors can explore a spectacular array of handloom garments, intricate wooden carvings, organic products, and regional handicrafts directly from the creators. The event emphasizes economic self-reliance by cutting out middlemen, allowing artisans to retain all profits.

"This Mela serves as an essential bridge connecting talented grassroots craftspeople with urban consumers," stated a Ministry representative at the inauguration. "It expands access to broader commercial markets while keeping our cultural legacies thriving."

Running daily until next Wednesday, the expo invites Guwahati residents to experience live craft demonstrations and support unique heritage products. Check the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Portal for a daily schedule of events.