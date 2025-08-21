8 days elapsed: Missing Assam Oil Division (AOD) contractor still untraced

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Anxiety continues to grow amid a deepening mystery in Digboi as Putul Sarmah, a renowned class I contractor with the Assam Oil Division (AOD), remains untraceable even after eight days of his disappearance.

According to family sources, Sarmah went missing under mysterious circumstances on August 12 late evening and no contact has been established with him since. His family lodged a missing person’s report, following which police have launched search operations. Despite continuous efforts, authorities have not been able to trace him. The uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts has caused distress among his family members and the local community.

Police sources said that the investigations were ongoing, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

“The contractor was last seen at Powai Centre area between Digboi and Margherita at around 15 past midnight walking on foot but his movements couldn’t be traced thereafter,” said Investigating Officer Pinky Borah.

“The police have already examined CCTV footages at various locations along the Digboi Margherita road. He was last seen at Powai area walking toward Margherita,” added the official. “We are exploring all means to trace and recover the missing individual safely,” said the I/O of the case. On the other hand, the AOD contractual employees and staff working under Prasanna Wilding and Companies owned by Sarmah are yet to receive their salaries for nearly two months. “We have approached the AOD civil township department on the fate of our pending payments,” apprised a confused worker at the office of the Digboi Journalists Union on Wednesday afternoon.

