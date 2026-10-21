80-Foot Tall Ravana Ready for Spectacular Dussehra Immolation in North Guwahati

Final preparations are complete in North Guwahati for the grand Ravan Dahan ceremony, a headline feature of the regional Dussehra and Vijayadashami celebrations.

A massive 80-foot tall effigy of Ravana has been successfully erected, drawing large crowds of onlookers even before the evening ritual begins.

Crafted meticulously by renowned local artisan Ramen Baruah, the giant effigy stands as a structural marvel, made from bamboo, eco-friendly crackers, and vibrant fabrics.

Organised by the Akhil North Guwahati Barowari Durga Puja Committee, the event is expected to attract thousands of devotees from across the Kamrup district. The immolation ritual, scheduled during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal around sunset, symbolises the ultimate triumph of righteousness over evil.

"We have elevated the scale of our celebrations this year. The 80-foot Ravana is equipped with a spectacular pyrotechnic display to captivate the viewers," stated a senior member of the organising committee.

Local authorities have already deployed enhanced security personnel and routed traffic diversions around the main venue to ensure smooth crowd management and public safety during the high-voltage fireworks show