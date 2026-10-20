Cockroach Effigy To Join Ravana On The Pyre As Delhi Reimagines Dussehra

In a unique twist to traditional Dussehra celebrations, Delhi will burn a massive 60-foot cockroach effigy alongside Ravana this year to raise awareness against the city's severe outbreak of vector-borne illnesses.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) and local Ramlila committees, aims to symbolize the victory over civic and health hazards.

The giant pest effigy is being constructed using biodegradable materials and will be stuffed with eco-friendly green crackers that emit colorful smoke representing the eradication of diseases like dengue and malaria.

"Every year we burn symbols of ancient evil, but today, public health hazards like dengue are the real demons plaguing our citizens," said MCD Commissioner Rajesh Kumar. "This effigy represents our collective fight against filth and disease-carrying vectors."

Local artisans in Tatarpur are working around the clock to finish the structural framework. "It is highly unusual, but the message is vital," noted lead craftsman Ramu Selvam.

The event, scheduled for the grand finale of the Ramlila celebrations at the Red Fort Grounds, has already generated massive public interest, with organizers expecting a record turnout.