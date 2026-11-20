Guwahati: A telecom worker identified as Sonmoni Baruah died after suffering an electric shock while climbing a ladder to repair an internet cable in Guwahati on Friday, November 20, 2026. The fatal incident occurred in the Goswami Service area of Chandmari, where local police have launched an investigation into the workplace accident.

Sonmoni Baruah, a telecom worker from Pathsala, died on Friday after suffering an electric shock while working on an internet cable in Chandmari, Guwahati.

The accident reportedly happened while Baruah was climbing a ladder to carry out cable repair work in the Goswami Service area.

The cable being repaired belonged to Reliance Jio. However, the exact circumstances that exposed the worker to the electric shock have not yet been established.

The incident has raised concerns about another fatal electrical accident involving telecom infrastructure work in Guwahati.

Chandmari Police Station is investigating the incident to establish how the fatal electric shock occurred.

Police officials confirmed the worker's death. However, further details about the circumstances of the accident were awaited at the time of reporting.

No verbatim statement from the investigating officers has been released to the press so far.

The investigation is expected to establish the exact cause of the electrical exposure and the circumstances surrounding the worker's death.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of other reported electrical accidents in Guwahati during 2026.

Earlier incidents included an electrocution-related accident near the GNB Flyover in Chandmari in May and another incident at the Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri site in August.

At least two other electrocution incidents were reported near Chandmari and nearby flyover locations earlier this year.

These incidents form part of the local context surrounding the latest fatality. However, no connection between the previous accidents and Baruah's death has been established.

Chandmari Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Baruah suffering the fatal electric shock while repairing the internet cable.

The exact source of the electrical exposure remains unclear based on the information released so far.

Further details about the incident are awaited from the investigating authorities.

The reported involvement of a Reliance Jio cable, also forms part of the circumstances surrounding the repair work.