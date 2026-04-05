800 women create ‘Sonitpur Votes’ human chain at Tezpur to boost voter awareness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A human chain event was organized by the SVEEP Cell, Sonitpur, on April 4 at Church Field, Tezpur, with enthusiastic participation from around 800 women associated with various Self Help Groups (SHGs) under ASRLM and NULM. The event stood as a powerful symbol of unity, strength, and the collective faith of citizens in the democratic process. Participants creatively formed a human chain displaying the message ‘SONITPUR VOTES,’ reinforcing the importance of electoral participation and voter awareness. On the occasion, all participants also took the Voters’ Pledge.

Also Read: SVEEP hosts ‘Tea with Chameli’ voter awareness drive in Golaghat village