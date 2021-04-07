83.11 % voters turnout in the third phase of Assam Election in Barpeta District

A CORRESPONDENT



BARPETA: In the six constituencies of Barpeta election district, a total of 83.11 per cent turnout was recorded in the third phase of Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2021 till 7.10 pm. The figure is likely to change.

In no. 40 Sarbhog LAC, 80.11 per cent voter turned was recorded. In no. 43 Barpeta LAC, it was 78.90 per cent , in no. 44 Jania LAC it was 85.12 per cent , in no. 45 Baghbar LAC 85.50 per cent turnout was recorded, in No 46 Sarukshetri LAC 84.29 per cent turnout was recorded and in 47 Chenga LAC, 84.66 per cent voters turned up to exercise their franchise.

Though voting was peacefully, there were small incidents. Under no. 40 Sarbhog constituency, one sector officer was physically assaulted while he was carrying the EVM without security guard.

The villagers of Bishnupur village under 47 Chenga LAC boycotted the polls. The polling station of 180 no. Bara LP School under 47 Chenga LAC in Barpeta district had been transferred to no. 530 Barbila LP School before the last Lok Sabha election. Before the election, the villagers urged that the polling station should remain in 180 no, Bara LP School. However, since the district administration did not take any initiative in this regard, the villagers of Bishnupur village boycotted the poll as they refused to go to Barbila to cast their votes.

