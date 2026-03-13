892 Forest Land Rights Titles Distributed in Kamrup, Total Reaches 6,427 Under Forest Rights Act

Land rights titles were distributed to 892 beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, at Shanti Nijora Club in Bamunigaon, Kamrup district, on Thursday, in a ceremony presided over by Tribal Affairs Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

The distribution covered 862 individuals and 30 Societies from Bondapara, Singra, and Bamunigaon under the West Kamrup Forest Division, and Rani and Lakhra under the East Kamrup Forest Division.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said that with this distribution, a total of 6,427 individuals in Kamrup district have now been granted land rights under the Act, facilitated jointly by the district administration and the Tribal Affairs Department. He noted that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier distributed 5,000 land titles at Pantan in Chaygaon.

