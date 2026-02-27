Assam: AASAA burns effigy of Minister Ashok Singhal over land rights issue

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Tensions prevailed in Dhekiajuli on Tuesday as the Dhekiajuli Anchalik committee of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) staged a strong protest alleging discrimination in the distribution of land allotment certificates under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The protesters burnt the effigy of Assam Health Minister and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal in the heart of the town, accusing him of failing to provide land allotment certificates to Adivasi families residing for decades in the FRC areas of Sonitpur district. The agitation follows the recent distribution of land allotment certificates to 556 families in the FRC area. AASAA leaders alleged that despite long standing habitation, not a single Adivasi family from the affected areas has been granted land pattas so far.

Holding placards and raising slogans such as ‘Ashok Singhal Go Back,’ ‘Provide land rights to Adivasis of FRC areas,’ and ‘Down with divisive politics,’ the protesters expressed deep resentment over what they termed as step motherly treatment towards the Adivasi community.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, AASAA Sonitpur District President Anand Tanti questioned the reasons behind the alleged exclusion of Adivasi families from the land distribution process. He further alleged that such actions could create mistrust and tension between the Bodo and Adivasi communities.

Tanti also recalled the 2014 incident in which six innocent persons from the FRC area lost their lives in an attack by the NDFB (Songbijit) faction, stating that despite the sacrifices and long-standing presence of Adivasi families in the region, they continue to face deprivation.

Warning of political repercussions, the AASAA leader asserted that the Adivasi community would give a ‘fitting reply’ in the upcoming Legislative Assembly election if their demands were not addressed. He also cautioned that strong opposition would be faced if the minister visits tea garden areas without resolving the issue.

The protest programme was attended by AASAA Sonitpur District President Anand Tanti, Dhekiajuli Anchalik President Chikdar Kisan, Secretary Dinesh Tanti, and several other members and supporters of the organization.

