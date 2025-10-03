8th death anniversary of Mising folk culture researcher Tonkeswar Loing observed

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 8th annual remembrance of eminent educationist, essayist, social activist, and distinguished researcher of Mising folk culture Tonkeswar Loing was held on Wednesday at Bortika Adarsha Primary School, organized by the Tonkeswar Loing Memorial Preservation Committee, Poriolborg, in collaboration with the Luitporiya Poets’ Association.

The death anniversary programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by retired Headmaster Ajit Morang, followed by floral tributes at the portrait of Tonkeswar Loing. Tree plantation was carried out by forest officer Dulal Morang and Powaram Bori, teacher of Goraimari Higher Secondary School. A memorial offering was also made by Jatin Loing, Headmaster of Gotung Primary School.

The memorial meeting was conducted by Kanakdhan Bori, President of the Memorial Preservation Committee and retired headmaster of Tajong Kutum Middle English School. The keynote address, introduction of distinguished guests, advisory panel members, and felicitation programme were coordinated by one of the key organizers of the committee, Jayanta Madhav Morang, while the Secretary of the committee, Ivan Loing, explained the objectives of the meeting.

In his address, Ivan Loing said that the pride of Assam, immortal singer Zubeen Garg, who left behind eternal words of inspiration for Assam, once reminded us that ‘a nation without books cannot be saved by a gamocha.’ He added that even in the 1970s, Tonkeswar Loing had inspired the Mising community through his literary creations and made invaluable contributions to Assamese literature. Hence, the young generation must, through reading, carry forward Zubeen Garg’s eternal message along with preserving and highlighting the works of Tonkeswar Loing and others like him, he said.

A poem composed in memory of Tonkeswar Loing by poet Amal Daw was recited by Arpita Loing, a class 10 student of Mohuramukh High School. After the recitation, the highlight of the event, the keynote speech, was delivered by eminent citizen, poet, and comrade Pikimoni Dutta.

Other speeches were delivered by retired teachers Yogesh Loing, Ajit Morang, Gunedhar Morang, and Dr Debarth Morang, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, Cotton University.

After the keynote speech, poetry recitations were performed by Sunita Bori and Rakhi Morang, while musical performances were given by Devayani Morang, Chinmoy Pathari, Nilutpal Bori, Birein Pegu, and Abinash Bori. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks offered by the Secretary of the Assam chapter of the Memorial Preservation Committee.

