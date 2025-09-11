92 students take part in Aarohan scheme programme at Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: An interaction programme with mentors and mentees under the Aarohan scheme was organized on Wednesday by the Bongaigaon district administration and Education Department at the Assam Police Convention Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Navdeep Pathak, Superintendent of Police Mohanlal Meena, and Zilla Parishad CEO Anupam Deka addressed the event, attended by 92 meritorious Class IX students (mentees) and their 92 teacher-mentors.

The DC encouraged students to excel academically and grow into responsible citizens, while the SP stressed goal-setting, determination, and respect for parents. The ZP CEO highlighted perseverance and parental guidance as keys to success. Inspector of Schools Pallabi Medhi explained the objectives of the scheme, and ADC Nirmali Barua extended appreciation. The event concluded with an interactive session between students and dignitaries.

