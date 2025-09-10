Bhupen Da’s birth centenary observed with cultural events in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district administration on Monday observed the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika with tributes and cultural events.

The day began with District Commissioner Nabadip Pathak and officials offering floral tributes at Hazarika’s statue at Eco Park. Schools, colleges, and government offices across the district also paid homage.

In the evening, a cultural programme at Birjhara Public Library auditorium was inaugurated by MLA Diptimayee Choudhury. Artistes performed several of Hazarika’s evergreen songs, while talks highlighted his musical journey.

