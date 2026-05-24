92nd Birth Anniversary of Krishnaguru Prabhu Ishwar Observed with Devotion Across Assam

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NALBARI: The 92nd birth anniversary of Krishnaguru Prabhu Ishwar, the founder of Paramguru Krishnaguru Sewashram, was observed with devotion and spiritual fervour on Friday. On the occasion, special programmes were organised at 92 locations across the state.

As part of the celebration, a cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme were conducted at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital. At around 10:30 am, Gurukrishna Premananda Prabhu and Bhakti Matri Kuntala Patowary Goswami visited the medical college hospital. Marking the auspicious occasion, they planted several saplings within the hospital premises and distributed fruits among patients and visitors.

The programme was attended by the Principal of Nalbari Medical College, Dr. Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Superintendent Dr. Madhab Rajbongshi, along with other dignitaries. Speakers and participants stressed the importance of environmental conservation, cleanliness, and humanitarian service, while carrying forward the ideals and message of Krishnaguru Prabhu Ishwar.

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